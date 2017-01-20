F**k This Guy: Bootlickin’ Bacon Boy Sheriff David Clarke Detains A Man For Shaking His Head

Sheriff David Clarke Detains Flight Passenger For Shaking His Head At Him

We’ve been s#ittin’ on Trump bootlicker Sheriff David Clarke for a long time and rightfully so. The latest in his basket of deplorable acts seem low-class, even for him..

A RawStory report notes an incident where Sheriff Coo-…Clarke abused his power because he encountered a man who shook his head at the pathetic pi-…police officer.

A man named Dan Black filed an official complaint about his treatment at the hands of Clarke and his blue-suit gangstas…

On Sunday, January 15, 2017, I flew from DFW to Milwaukee on American Airlines flight

1534 at 12:20 p.m. As I was boarding, I saw an older man in first class who looked like Sheriff

Clarke, but I could not be sure as he was dressed in Dallas Cowboys gear and wasn’t wearing

his signature cowboy hat. As I passed him, I asked if he was Sheriff Clarke, and he responded

in the affirmative. I shook my head as I was moving on to my seat near the back of the plane.

From behind, he asked if I had a problem. I shook my head “no” again and continued to my

seat. I was surprised that he was wearing Dallas Cowboys gear, as I hadn’t seen the media

stories about his Dallas fandom (I have since seen them). I intentionally did not say anything more to him because I did not want to make a scene

or get in trouble as a Milwaukee man did in September when confronting Clarke on an airplane.

I just moved on and took my seat. When I exited the flight at Mitchell International, there were six uniformed deputies and

two bomb/drug dogs standing there with Sheriff Clarke waiting for me to exit. As soon as Sheriff

Clarke gestured towards me, he and some of the officers left us. I was very publicly escorted in

front of everyone down the hall to a waiting area, and then questioned by two of the Sheriff’s

Department deputies. They told me Sheriff Clarke said I had made some remarks to him upon

entering the plane. When I asked for clarification, the deputies said they couldn’t tell me, and

when I asked if they even knew the context of my “remarks,” they responded “no.”

In response, Clarke threatened even MORE violence:

Thursday, Clarke insisted Black was in the wrong, penning a Facebook post defending himself against the complaint. “Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The Sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault,”

F**k this guy.

