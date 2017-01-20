This 13-Year-Old Space Enthusiast Raised $14,000 For Girls To See ‘Hidden Figures’

Black girl magic!

Taylor Richardson Raises $14,000 On GoFundMe For “Hidden Figures”

A 13-year-old who had the privilege of seeing “Hidden Figures” with First Lady Michelle Obama and NASA astronauts recently made a huge impact.

Taylor Richardson, a “space enthusiast” who’s adamant about STEM and watched the film at the White House, recently tried to raise $2,600 dollars so 100 girls could see “Hidden Figures” for free.

She exceeded that goal and received a whopping $14,000 instead!

Upworthy reports:

“I’ve been to four space centers, and not once were these women and their contributions that impacted our space program mentioned,” writes Richardson in an email. She decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to offer 100 girls the chance to see “Hidden Figures” for free in the theater. “I figured this movie would be a good starting point to show girls that even when life gets hard, you have to keep going,” Richardson explains. She included in her budget goal enough money for each girl to get a snack and a copy of the book on which the movie was based. Literacy is very important to Richardson, who regularly collects gently used STEM books and donates them to schools and children in need. “I’ve donated over 3,000 books and read to over 250 kids in Jacksonville about STEM and space,” Richardson says. In just 18 days, she exceeded her goal of $2,600 five times over. That extra money will go toward more screenings for girls who could use some STEM inspiration right now.

