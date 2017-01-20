Good Boy: Clarence “Uncle” Thomas Becomes First Black Person To Swear In A Vice President

Uncle Tom Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will become the fist African American to swear in a VP today reports AJC. Thomas will be using Ronald Reagan’s Bible to swear in Mike Pence in just minutes ago…

“It will be my honor to take the oath of office to defend our Constitution from a man who has dedicated his life to the same noble pursuit,” Pence said. “Justice Thomas was born into poverty in Pin Point, Georgia. From those humble beginnings, Justice Thomas went on to graduate from Holy Cross College and Yale Law School. He served in the Reagan administration and was appointed to the federal bench in 1990 and the Supreme Court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

“I have long admired Justice Clarence Thomas and deeply respect his judicial philosophy, dedication to the rule of law and his historic service on the bench of our nation’s highest court.”