This Ex-Taz’s Angel Was Bullied For Posting Her Snatched 1-Week Post Baby Baaaawdy

Jayde Pierce Says She Was Bullied Over Her Post-Baby Body

Remember Jayde Pierce, the Taz’s Angels model who was previously getting comfy with Bieber???

Well she recently gave birth to a baby with her post-Bieber boyfriend…

and went from looking like this…

to this in just ONE WEEK.

How?!

Unfortunately for Jayde she says several people told her it’s “unfair” for her to flaunt her already slimmy-trimmy mommy baaawdy after giving birth.

“I posted a picture on Snapchat 5 days after birth of my stomach and I had a lot of women comment on how it’s not fair that people post their post baby bodies because it’s not realistic for most women,” wrote Jayde. “I’m really pleased that mine has because I was worried it wouldn’t so I don’t feel like I’m doing any harm showing off what I’m proud of. […] Give yourself time, you’ll get there.”

Is Jayde wrong for showing off???

