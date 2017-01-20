This Ex-Taz’s Angel Was Bullied For Posting Her Snatched 1-Week Post Baby Baaaawdy
Jayde Pierce Says She Was Bullied Over Her Post-Baby Body
Remember Jayde Pierce, the Taz’s Angels model who was previously getting comfy with Bieber???
Well she recently gave birth to a baby with her post-Bieber boyfriend…
and went from looking like this…
to this in just ONE WEEK.
How?!
Unfortunately for Jayde she says several people told her it’s “unfair” for her to flaunt her already slimmy-trimmy mommy baaawdy after giving birth.
“I posted a picture on Snapchat 5 days after birth of my stomach and I had a lot of women comment on how it’s not fair that people post their post baby bodies because it’s not realistic for most women,” wrote Jayde. “I’m really pleased that mine has because I was worried it wouldn’t so I don’t feel like I’m doing any harm showing off what I’m proud of. […] Give yourself time, you’ll get there.”
Is Jayde wrong for showing off???
One week post baby body! 💪🏽 I just want to say that even I am shocked that my stomach has gone back to how it was before I had the baby within one week of having her. I posted a picture on snapchat 5 days after birth of my stomach and I had a lot of women comment on how it's not fair that people post their post baby bodies because it's not realistic for most women and I agree that it's not and I don't want anyone to feel bad if your body doesn't go back to how it was straight away however I'm really pleased that mine has because I was worried it wouldn't so I don't feel like I'm doing any harm showing off what I'm proud of. Also remember I didn't have a big bump and I'm naturally really slim so I guess that's part of the reason why I've gone back to how I was. I didn't work out during pregnancy (which I regret) but I do want to start going to the gym from next month to work on other areas of my body! If your body doesn't go back to how it was straight away please don't feel bad about yourself, you've done one of the biggest jobs anyone can do which was carrying a child, it was one of the hardest things I've been through. Give yourself time, you'll get there ❤
