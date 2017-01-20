FlashbackFriday: Remember When Toupée Fiasco Got A Stone Cold Stunner On WWE

Donald Trump Got A Stone Cold Stunner On WWE

Back in 2007 Donald Trump teamed up with WWE’s Vince McMahon to bring a billionaire’s bloodbath to wrestling fans all over the world. Your president is not only a failed businessman, reality star and sexual predator but an amateur wrestler apparently.

Look at the leader of the free world. Just look:

This is your new president. Watch the full video below:

Bring back Stone Cold and Austin 3:16!

Twitter/YT