Lil Mo Tearfully Defends Chrisette Michele’s Headazz Decision To Sing At Trump Inauguration

Lil Mo Defends Chrisette Michele’s Decision To Sing At Inauguration
Lil Mo is standing up for her friend!
Earlier this week it was revealed that R&B singer Chrisette Michele would be singing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The songstress was dragged back to the darkest layers of hell for the $750,000 decision and tentatively canceled by all of Black Twitter.
Many celebs have come out to diss Michele for the decision but one person has stepped up to defend the struggle singer in her time of need. Lil Mo and Chrisette have been friends for years and even support one another’s musical careers:
PHILLY #themilestone tour is there tomorrow. Get your last minute tickets to see @chrisettemichele @raheem_devaughn and @thelilmoshow NOW!! The Keswick is gonna be the MOVE. See you there. Ain't NO free tickets. So go to themilestonetour.com and buy ya whole crew some because I've SUPPORTED ALOT of YOU. So I expect U to do the same. 💰💰 we appreciate all the SOLD OUT cities thus far!! 😘😘 doors at 7!! We start at 7:45pm SHARP. I'm on by 8!! Rah is on by 830 Chrisette is on stage by 9!! Don't pull up at 9:15 talmbout "what I miss" 😂😂😂😂
Mo got emotional while discussing Michele’s decision to sing at the bigot’s inauguration and claims her sis is doing something good for the black community:
I LOVE YOU SIS!! @chrisettemichele …many are afraid and angered because they have lost trust in the system. The system that was suppose to protect us, has failed us many times. On this day my prayer is that through song may God change the hearts of those that don't understand what is going on but just know that EVERY LITTLE THING is gonna be alright. May every intricate note Heal the hearts of those that hate because they are hurt. Mend the minds of many men!! I have complete faith that my sister/friend is on the frontline FIGHTING FOR US!! This is bigger than the inevitable. Accepting what we can't change, all while becoming the change we want to see!! Starting with ME!! The whole footage is on KYSDC.com I come in PEACE!! And I am humbling myself even the more. Please believe when giving BIRTH, before the beauty there is the PAIN. PUSH THROUGH. Logging off for a few. Love always, Cynthia
Meanwhile, Chrisette is still trying to plead her case:
"My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don't mind "These Stones", if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,". I am here, representing you, because this is what matters." – Chrisette Michele #NoPoliticalGenius We Can't Be Present If We're Silent | LINK IN BIO
What do you think of Lil Mo defending her headazz bestie? Sound off below.
