Lil Mo Tearfully Defends Chrisette Michele’s Headazz Decision To Sing At Trump Inauguration

Lil Mo Defends Chrisette Michele’s Decision To Sing At Inauguration

Lil Mo is standing up for her friend!

Earlier this week it was revealed that R&B singer Chrisette Michele would be singing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The songstress was dragged back to the darkest layers of hell for the $750,000 decision and tentatively canceled by all of Black Twitter.

Many celebs have come out to diss Michele for the decision but one person has stepped up to defend the struggle singer in her time of need. Lil Mo and Chrisette have been friends for years and even support one another’s musical careers:

Mo got emotional while discussing Michele’s decision to sing at the bigot’s inauguration and claims her sis is doing something good for the black community:

Meanwhile, Chrisette is still trying to plead her case:

What do you think of Lil Mo defending her headazz bestie? Sound off below.

IG/Twitter