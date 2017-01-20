True Or False: Is Blac Chyna Really Broke As A Joke?

Yours truly 💕 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Blac Chyna Reportedly Struggling To Pay Her Bills

She might look like money, but word on the curb is Blac Chyna is broke AF. According to the January 16th print edition of Star Magazine, Chyna is running so low on funds she can’t even afford to gas up her pricy vehicles.

Via RWS:

“[Blac Chyna’s] credit cards are maxed out”, reveals a source close to the ex stripper. She also treated herself to a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith, but good luck keeping up the car payments. “She doesn’t have $10 to put in the tank, let alone pay the monthly note,” says the insider adding that matriarch Kris Jenner is sick of her kids bringing home deadbeats. “She’s afraid Chyna will be even more costly than Kanye or Tyga,” the spy reveals. “Chyna doesn’t realize how close this family is to cutting her off for good.”

Zamnnnnn that’s super crazy if it’s true. But is it really? Seems like Chyna should have plenty of revenue coming in — between Fashion Nova and Skinny Tea checks.

Just this week Chyna posted…

Shop @shopbogaboga for the cutest frames 💕 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Ads for Shopbogaboga

Get anything you want delivered in minutes with $50 in free delivery credits! download @postmates app, use code CHYNA and enjoy whatever you need!!!! A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

Postmates

I'm hooking y'all up in $50 credits at Lyft !!!! Lyft.com/i/Chyna ( New customers) A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

And Lyft!

But is it enough to cover her extravagant lifestyle? Do you think this rumor is true or complete bs?

Funny enough Star posted another Blac Chyna story this week as well, claiming she and Rob are “desperately trying for baby number two!” Hmmmmmm. Is she just getting her insurance the checks will keep coming in?

Hit the flip for the latest photos of your girl Chy