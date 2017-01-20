That Awkward Moment When: Cari Champion Asks Big Boi About His Dog On Live TV…”She’s Dead”

Cari Champion Has An Extreme Awkward Interview With Big Boi From Outkast

Look, we love Cari Champion. The radiance of her melanin is the stuff that #BlackGirlMagic dreams are made of.

But she had a very bad day at work today.

While interviewing Big Boi about his thoughts on the Atlanta Falcons big NFC Championship game against the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, she got a lil’ too cute and she was left picking toe jam out of her teeth.

Cari asked Daddy Fat Sax whether his pet dog, “Halle Berry”, is bad or boujee, but the gag is…

When the Wikipedia files haven't been updated. As a producer the sick feeling in your stomach when this happens live. @carichampion @espn #wifesdogthough #shesdead A video posted by Ahmed Gordon (@bigmed) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Ooooops! Hard to research whether or not his dog was still living, but still. Yikes.

Image via Instagram