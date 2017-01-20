Dirty Dog 4 Life: Hillary Clinton Catches Bill Clinton’s Long Lusty Stare During Inauguration [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

bill-clinton-hillary-clinton

Bill Clinton Stares Savagely And Hillary Clinton Is Fed Up

In short, Bill Clinton don’t give a f**k.

Something…intriguing (and possibly wearing a blue dress) must have captured the 42nd POTUS’ attention during ol’ Orangey’s inauguration because he was caught on camera lost DEEP in the sauce…

Hillary lookin’ at him like: “Really??? You gotta do this right now? HERE? I’m sittin’ here takin’ this L and you…*sigh*”

Image via YouTube

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1441387/dirty-dog-4-life-hillary-clinton-catches-bill-clintons-long-lusty-stare-during-inauguration-video-43081/
Categories: Caught Creepin', Dirty Dog Diaries, In White Folks News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus