Jesus Take The Wheel: School Shooting In Ohio Leaves Student Hospitalized, Another Arrested

America’s new POTUS has a LOT of work to do to “Make America Great Again” and this tragedy at West Liberty High School in Ohio is prime example of that…

According to CBSNews:

A male student who was shot and wounded at an Ohio school was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said.

The shooting happened at West Liberty High School, located on an education complex about 45 miles northwest of Columbus that houses both high school and elementary students, reports CBS affiliate WBNS.

West Liberty-Salem Local School District Superintendent Kraig Hissong said the shooting occurred just as classes were getting underway. Local media said initial reports indicated that someone was shot through a window of a boys restroom in the high school. The shooting occurred on the school’s campus, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it happened outside or inside a building, deputies told CBS News.