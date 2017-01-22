Frick & Frack: Porsha Says THIS Is The Kind Of Man Phaedra Needs Post-Apollo

RHOA files…

Porsha Williams Speaks On Phaedra Parks’ Dating Life

Porsha Williams, who’s the self-proclaimed “frick” to Phaedra Parks’ “frack” is speaking on her bestie’s singledom.

As previously reported Phaedra is officially divorced from her scamming-ex Apollo Nida (despite his numerous motions to contest it), and she might be looking for love.

According to Porsha, she knows EXACTLY what kind of boo Phae Phae needs; a man who’ll love not only her but her sons Ayden and Dylan as well.

Via Bravo’s Daily Dish:

“[Her] kids, they still talk to their dad [and] they still have a relationship, so he’s there. [She needs someone] not to take his place, but someone who can be there and they see their mom being loved on,” said Porsha. “Somebody who is going to love her kids and really be a good man and be a good example.”

She also revealed that she and Phaedra are working on a dating app. Oh lord…

“Now that she’s single and I’m ushering her into the single world, we’re like, ‘We want to do an app that would be a safe place for women and men who are serious about finding love.’ So she and I are really concentrating on that and really trying to make it interactive,” she said. “We’re gonna be very involved in this app and helping people find love.”

Will YOU be swiping right on Frick & Frack’s dating app???



