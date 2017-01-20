Come Up Queen: Puerto Rican “Princess” Joseline Hernandez To Guest Co-Host “The Real”

Joseline Hernandez Joins “The Real” As Guest Co-Host

Looks like “The Real” is about to get REAL interesting! VH1 “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” breakout star Joseline Hernandez is set to guest co-host for the week of January 23-27, 2017. Congratulations to her. Looks like she is trying to continue her success in the entertainment world and keep those checks coming in for baby Bonnie.

We don’t have a whole lot of details just yet but it looks like Tika Sumpter will stop by at some point during Joseline’s stint. We hear that she talks about her vanilla Kang!

Check out a clip of Joseline talking about the legal issues with Steebie:



