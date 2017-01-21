Some Sweet Swirly Matrimony-dom: Tika Sumpter Reveals She Got A Ring From Her Vanilla Kang
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Tika Sumpter Announces Engagement To Co-Star Nick James
Congratulations are in order for Tika Sumpter and her swirly baby daddy Nick James! The new parents became engaged over the holidays, Sumpter revealed during an appearance on “The Real” scheduled to air next week.
And yes, that’s Joseline you see guest co-hosting.
Nick and Tika are both loving parenthood.
Can’t wait for the wedding … and some REAL baby pictures!
WENN/Instagram