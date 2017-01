Barack And Michelle Obama Reveal Obama Foundation Plans

With all the inaugural hoopla going on Friday you may have missed OUR (yep!forever) President and First Lady’s reveal of their post White House Plans.

Check out their latest tweets below as well:

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

In the meantime, I want to hear what you're thinking about the road ahead. So share your ideas with me here: https://t.co/GYkEOK8EuT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

After an extraordinary 8 years, I'll be taking a little break. Will be back before you know it to work with you on the issues we care about. pic.twitter.com/o0ECJitXnw — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 20, 2017

Isn’t it something how they manage to still give us hope despite — you know.