Stop & Frisk: Ex-NFL Baller Ricky Williams Explains His Racially-Profiled Encounter With Texas Cops [Video]

Ricky Williams Stopped And Frisked By Police In Tyler, Texas

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams was stopped and frisked by police in Tyler, Texas back on January 11 as he was “taking a walk” outside his hotel.

During the search and questioning the police found no weapons and Ricky maintained that he was just taking a leisurely stroll.

The cops however say they got a call reporting that Ricky was in someone’s backyard trying to steal a tape measure. That’s right. A tape measure.

“Here’s the thing. I know more than what you think I know. I know that you were in the back of somebody’s yard back there. Is there a reason you were in somebody’s yard?”

Hear Ricky’s side of things on “The Dudley and Bob Show” in the audio below.

Gotta admit, Ricky Williams IS a bit of a shady character, but stealing a tape measure? Are you buying what Ricky is sellin’?

Image via YouTube