Hoy En Mi Gente News: America Ferrera Flames Donald Trump “The President Is NOT American!” [Video]

America Ferrera Speaks Out Strongly Against Donald Trump At Women’s March

We, the people, do not f**k with Donald Trump. If he thinks his inauguration is about to bring people together and move as a unified country, he’s got another think comin’.

The Women’s March is on and poppin’ and Hillary Clinton surrogate America Ferrera isn’t mincing a single syllable when it comes to her feelings about the Cheeto-in-Chief…

If Don-Don thinks the “hombres” are “bad”, wait til he gets an earful of this bad mujer.

Viva, America!

Image via YouTube