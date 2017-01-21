Yeezyology: University Offers Course On The Black Genius Of Kanye West

University Offers Course On Kanye West

Kanye is definitely a conundrum. If you’re THAT interested in figuring out the ins and outs and impact of Yeezus, then Washington University’s got you.

According to E! News, the institution is offering a course entitled “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics.”

Based on the course title alone, we’re fairly sure this course isn’t totally about Kanye, but more about his approach and impact on art and culture, etc.

Here’s more:

Is this a class you’d sign up for?

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI/E!online