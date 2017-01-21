R.I.P: “NCIS: Los Angeles” Actor Miguel Ferrer Succumbs To Throat Cancer

Character Actor Miguel Ferrer, 61, Passes Following Battle With Throat Cancer

This is so incredibly sad.” NCIS: Los Angeles” star Miguel Ferrer passed away Thursday after a battle with throat cancer. He was 61-years-old. The son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney, Ferrer’s cousin George Clooney released a statement following his death:

“Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison,” cousin George Clooney said in a statement.

Here is George Clooney’s statement on the death of his cousin, Miguel Ferrer: https://t.co/gm3PGCf2ua pic.twitter.com/ehh9qvrUOL — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 19, 2017

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill also paid tribute to Ferrer in a statement issued to People.com:

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

Ferrer joined the NCIS cast in 2012 in the role of Assistant Director Owen Granger and continued to work on the series until his death, despite his cancer diagnosis. It was only the latest in a long line of roles, including TV roles on “Crossing Jordan” and “Twin Peaks” (he played FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield) as well as “Magnu, P.I.”, “Cagney & Lacey,” “Miami Vice,” “Start Trek III”, “The Stand and “Desperate Houseweives”.

His role in ‘RoboCop’ as Bob Morton was a favorite with audience. He also appeared in ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘Traffic,’ ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ ‘Mulan’ and ‘Rio 2.’

According to THR reports:

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Ferrer would lend his voice along with Christina Ricci to Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, the DC Universe animated original movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. He had completed voice work for the mercenary villain Deathstroke in the movie prior to his death. The film, directed by Sam Liu (Justice League vs. Teen Titans), adapts the classic storyline from the 1980s comic Tales of the Teen Titans.

He is survived by his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi, brother Rafael Ferrer and cousin Clooney.

This man was truly loved by those who worked with him. Just look at some of the messages left by those he worked with when you continue.

WENN