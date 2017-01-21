Frank Ocean Trashes Trump’s Struggly Inauguration Crowd Turnout

Frank Ocean Trashes Trump’s Inauguration

Frank Ocean, much like the rest of us, wasn’t here for Trump’s inaugural activities yesterday. In fact, he made a point to share his thoughts with his fans on Tumblr…

I’M REALLY EXCITED FOR THESE INAUGURATION CROWD NUMBERS TO COME IN. Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets. Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career. The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.

Donald can call that isht “historic” all he wants — and we’re sure he will — but we all saw what we saw:

And facts are what they are, Frank sees it just as clearly as the rest of us…

