WE DFWU: Trump Inauguration Overshadowed By Protests All Across The Globe

- By Bossip Staff
Women's March Washington DC Anti Trump Protests SplashNews

Women’s March Attendance To Far Outnumber Inauguration

Exact numbers for yesterday’s inauguration haven’t come back just yet, but it doesn’t take a genius to tell you that numbers were extremely DOWN. In the meantime, the Women’s March Against President Trump is already being hailed a huge success around the world as marches take place simultaneously.

NY Daily News declared:

Tens of thousands of women packed the streets of Washington for a massive Saturday rally against President Trump, with the turnout expected to double that of his inauguration.

Women's March Washington DC Anti Trump Protests SplashNews

In addition to the Women’s March, there were huge protests in Washington, D.C. yesterday, some which turned violent, as well in cities across the globe. In these difficult times we wanted to share some of the images of protest from around the world.

SplashNews

