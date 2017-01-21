People Ain’t Isht: Vandals Deface The Memorial Squad Car Of Orlando Cop Killed By Markeith Loyd
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Murdered Orlando Cop Lt. Debra Clayton’s Memorial Defaced By Vandals
We’ve been keeping you guys up-to-date with a story out of Orlando, Flordia (because, of course Florida) where Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed by Markeith Loyd who was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend.
In yet another sad development surrounding this story, the Orlando Police Department posted the following photographs of Officer Clayton’s defaced memorial police cruiser
We’re not too fond of the cops around these parts either, but Jesus Christ the woman is dead!
Does ANYONE have ANY level of civility anymore???
Image via Twitter