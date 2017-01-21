In White Folks News: Ruby Rose “Glad” She Didn’t Get Gender-Reassignment Surgery She Wanted

Ruby Rose Talks Gender Reassignment And Being Victimized By Hate Crime

Ruby Rose first captured the public’s attention as an androgynous inmate named Stella Carlin. Her masculine-feminine qualities had men and women drooling with lusty desires over the tattooed Bieber-esque actress, but that wasn’t always the case…

In an Edit magazine interview, Rose describes a time when she was brutally beaten by men who didn’t know she was a woman

Her friends were all male – girls made her nervous. And it was the girls who bullied her. At first it was because she was different, then at puberty, when she decided to “try the feminine thing” by wearing makeup and growing her hair, it was because they thought she was trying to steal their boyfriends – the result of still playing football with them. Then she came out as gay, and they bullied her for that, too: “‘First you want ourboyfriends, now you want us’ – that kind of thing. I couldn’t win.” In her frustration, Rose shaved her head, bound her chest and dressed as a boy again, hoping to be left alone. It’s a transformation she performed in her short film about gender-fluidity, Break Free, which went viral and won her the part in OITNB, but at the time it didn’t work out so happily. She took a beating from a couple of boys that put her in hospital.“They didn’t see me as a woman,”

Incidents like this lead Ruby to believe that she was born into the wrong body, and she considered gender-reassignment surgery, but today she’s happy that she didn’t:

“I’m a woman,” she says. “I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life.”

Crazy to think that the solution to not getting your a$$ kicked by homophobes is to have gender reassignment surgery. THAT’s how bad it is for those living under that type of fear.

