Went Off: Ashley Judd’s Anti-Trump Speech Is Drop The Mic Moment Of 2017 [Video]

Ashley Judd went all the way off on Trump and being a “Nasty Woman” during the Women’s March. OK, maybe saying “going off” doesn’t do this recital justice. Ashley destroyed the whole notion of this Trump era bringing in old and rotten ways of the U.S. past. Like something out of a movie, the Judd touched on pay inequality and women’s struggle getting vital prescriptions compared to Viagra being given out like Skittles, as well as racial injustice and being jailed as the new form of slavery.

“I’m not as nasty as Confederate flags being tattooed around my city! Maybe the south is gonna rise again! Maybe for some it never really…fell! Blacks are still in shackles and graves just for being black! Slavery has been reinterpreted as the prison system in front of people who see melanin as animal skin!”

The women reacted to Ashley’s speech like it was told by an iconic woman’s rights leader, but maybe that’s exactly who Ashley Judd will be remembered as…along with being a good actress.

“I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege! I’m not as nasty as using little girls like Pokemon before their bodies have even developed! I’m not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol! Like your wet dreams being infused with your own jeans!”

Oh, she wasn’t done.

“…I am nasty like Susan, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Amelia, Rosa, Gloria, Condeleeza, Sonia, Malala, Michelle, Hillary!!!”

Robin Roberts as the hypewoman makes this speech even more dope.

Facebook