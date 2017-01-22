Imitation Is The Best Form Of…. Trump Baker Told To Copy Obama’s Inauguration Cake

A DC baker says she was commissioned by Trump’s camp to make an exact replica of Obama’s inauguration cake reports The Washington Post. Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of Washington’s Buttercream Bakeshop, says Trump’s people asked for the cake last minute and wanted a copy of Duff Goldman’s cake.

“They came to us a couple of weeks ago, which is pretty last minute, and said ‘We have a photo that we would like to replicate,’ ” MacIsaac told The Washington Post by phone. Her bakery tried to encourage the client to use the photo as “inspiration,” as they do with many others, she said.

“They said, ‘Nope, they want this exact cake. It’s perfect.’ And we said, great,” MacIsaac said. Neither she nor her spokeswoman revealed who placed the order. The “Salute to Our Troops” ball was one of three official presidential inaugural balls held Friday and open by invitation only to members of the military, veterans, first responders and their families.