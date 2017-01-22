No Means No: Keke Palmer Blasts Trey Songz For Using Her In New Video And He Fires Back!

Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Unknowingly Used Her In New Video

Keke Palmer is not happy with Trey Songz!

The actress recently blasted singer Trey Songz for using unauthorized footage of her in his latest music video. Keke claims she was invited to a party by Trey in Miami and was pressured into being in his video while under the influence.

Keke claims she told Trey that she didn’t want to be in the video but was filmed against her knowledge:

“Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me “let me just show you the idea”?? Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission.”

Palmer posted this image and message after a photo of her in Trey’s video hit Twitter:

The actress then posted a video explaining what transpired in Miami:

Life is life. This stuff happens everyday ain't no different in "hollywood." I guess I should say sorry for being real, but I won't. A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

She added:

Keke says she suffered anxiety in entire life and feels Trey used her just to promote his latest single. Hit the flip to read what Trey had to say about the rant next….

IG/Twitter