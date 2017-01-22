No Means No: Keke Palmer Blasts Trey Songz For Using Her In New Video And He Fires Back!
Keke Palmer is not happy with Trey Songz!
The actress recently blasted singer Trey Songz for using unauthorized footage of her in his latest music video. Keke claims she was invited to a party by Trey in Miami and was pressured into being in his video while under the influence.
Keke claims she told Trey that she didn’t want to be in the video but was filmed against her knowledge:
“Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me “let me just show you the idea”?? Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission.”
Palmer posted this image and message after a photo of her in Trey’s video hit Twitter:
The actress then posted a video explaining what transpired in Miami:
She added:
It's okay to hide if that's the best way to remove yourself from a situation, Hilary I'm still mad you said that 🙄. I have suffered with anxiety most of my life, I did not go to high school, I am a bit socially inept. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, what matters is I said "no." After all that dramatic shit I still wound up in the video somehow. P.S. Don't feel bad about saying how you feel.
