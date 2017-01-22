Da Truth, Ruth! Chrisette Michele Claps Back At Spike Lee For Trump Shaming Her Online
- By Bossip Staff
We previously reported that singer Chrisette penned an open letter where she confirmed that she would be taking the stage for Donald Trump’s Friday ceremony.
Director Spike Lee then blasted Michele over the choice to perform for Cheeto Mussolini. Spike said this:
Chrisette fired back at the filmmaker for his decision not to use her song and posted this photo on Twitter: