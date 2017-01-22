Husband Of Reggie Bush’s Alleged Pregnant Sidepiece Files For Divorce

Where is Lillit?

Monique Exposito’s Husband Files For Divorce

The husband of the woman who claims Reggie Bush paid her some $3 million to abort their alleged baby and stay silent about their affair is leaving.

Monique Exposito’s husband Alexandre Bastin has filed for divorce from the Miami cocktail waitress.

As previously reported Monique allegedly married Bastin so he could stay in the U.S. in exchange for $30,000. We previously reported that Bastin has moved on with another woman, and the spouses do not live together; now more details have surfaced.

According to TMZ the reason for the divorce is indeed Monique’s alleged affair with Reggie Bush and Bastin names the football star SEVERAL times in the divorce docs.

He’s filed for divorce and it’s clear from the docs he’s convinced Bush is the father of her unborn kid. He’s named Bush several times in his divorce papers and is demanding she hand over any documentation proving he could be the father … such as DNA tests, confidentiality agreements or payments he may have made to her. The husband also notes he didn’t have sex with his wife around the time of conception — so there’s no way HE could be the daddy. A rep for Bush had previously called the baby allegations “rumors” and noted he’s still “happily married.”

Earlier this week we broke the news that Monique may have secretly recorded Bush saying he would ejaculate inside of her in order for her to get pregnant.



What do YOU think about this latest bit of Reggie Bush alleged baby mama drama?