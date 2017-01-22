Bye Beyotch: Fox News Declines To Renew Stacey Dash’s Contract

Bye beyotch!

Stacey Dash’s FOX News contract has not been renewed. The Uncle Tomasina whose been a Fox contributor since 2014, failed to get a contract renewal from the network this week. She joins the likes of George Will and Ed Rollins.

The Hill reports:

Fox News has declined to renew contributor contracts for longtime political commentator George Will, Republican strategist Ed Rollins and actress Stacey Dash, according to a network spokesperson.

Will, 75, is a Pulitzer-winning conservative columnist who was with ABC from 1981-2011 before coming to Fox in 2013. […]

Dash was signed by Fox in 2014 and was primarily seen on the afternoon news discussion program, “Outnumbered.” The 50-year-old Republican is best known for her co-starring role in the 1995 comedy, “Clueless.”