Bye Beyotch: Fox News Declines To Renew Stacey Dash’s Contract
Stacey Dash’s FOX News contract has not been renewed. The Uncle Tomasina whose been a Fox contributor since 2014, failed to get a contract renewal from the network this week. She joins the likes of George Will and Ed Rollins.
Fox News has declined to renew contributor contracts for longtime political commentator George Will, Republican strategist Ed Rollins and actress Stacey Dash, according to a network spokesperson.
Will, 75, is a Pulitzer-winning conservative columnist who was with ABC from 1981-2011 before coming to Fox in 2013. […]
Dash was signed by Fox in 2014 and was primarily seen on the afternoon news discussion program, “Outnumbered.” The 50-year-old Republican is best known for her co-starring role in the 1995 comedy, “Clueless.”
Dash is currently trolling the Women’s March protestors on her Twitter.
Get a job, lady.
