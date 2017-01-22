People Really Ain’t Isht: Severely Malnourished Dog Found On The Cleveland Streets

A severely emaciated pet pooch was found barely walking on the cold streets of Cleveland reports AJC. 1-year-old Malachi was found weighing only 19 pounds and sent to a rescue shelter.

“We have our doubts that he was truly a stray,” the group wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash.”

The dog is under a vet’s care. He is being treated for dehydration and anemia.

Malachi is being fed small meals multiple times a day. When he has recovered, he will move to a foster home, the rescue group said.