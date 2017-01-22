Cops Drop Case Against Deaf Black Man Accused Of Resisting Orders He Couldn’t Hear

Oklahoma prosecutors have dropped a bias case against a deaf black man reports AJC. Pearl Pearson Jr. was injured by troopers during a traffic stop because he couldn’t hear their orders. Prosecutors dropped charges against just weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Court documents say Pearson fought the officers and resisted arrest. The district attorney cleared the troopers of any criminal wrongdoing in the case, but charged Pearson with a misdemeanor of resisting arrest.

Attorneys for Pearson had successfully argued Pearson needed special interpreters for his trial. Pearson learned sign language during segregation, which means his way of communicating differs from traditional American Sign Language, or ASL. District Attorney David Prater, who appeared for the state in person at the hearing requesting interpreters, did not object to the request.