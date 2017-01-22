Bodycam Footage Of San Francisco Police Shooting Sean Moore “Get The F**k Off My Steps” [Video]

The language Sean is using toward the police is sure foul and inflammatory.

“Get your gay a** off my steps!”

Sean Moore suffers from schizophrenia, says family and the public defender’s office. Bodycam footage has been released from the night Moore was shot by San Francisco police. The video is hard to make out during the scuffle, but no weapon was found on 42-yr-old Moore and 2-shots can be heard going off which left Moore severely injured. Reports say he’s in stable condition and expected to make a recovery. The public defender representing Moore says he doesn’t believe he needed to be shot, but interim Police Chief Toney Chaplin says his officers used “…great restraint.”

What do you all think? Was Sean asking for it or did one-time go too far again?