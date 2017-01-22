Here’s What Cheeto-In-Chief Trump Thinks About The Global #WomensMarch

Here we go…

President Trump Reacts To Women’s March Protests

After MILLIONS in all 50 states and 70 countries marched in solidarity for the #WomensMarch, the Cheeto elected to the White House is reacting.

As previously reported celebrities including Rihanna, Kerry Washington

Janelle Monae, Debbie Allen,

Madonna, and Ashley Judd hit the streets with countless global protestors who disagreed with this past election cycle’s insulting, demonizing and threatening of women, immigrants, Native Americans, Black and brown people, people with disabilities and sexual assault victims.

And while the protests were praised by people who agreed that a man like Donald Trump doesn’t belong in the White House, the Donald himself (of course) had to react.

The New York Daily News reports:

Those big crowds are still bothering President Trump. The new President, on his second day in office, criticized the participants in Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and talked up his own TV ratings from the inauguration. “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.” Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017 Trump also boasted about the television draw for his inauguration on Friday. “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!” he wrote. In a tamer tweet, though, Trump seemed to accept the opposition. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” he said.

So who wrote this passively Presidential azz tweet for Trump?

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

You know there’s no way the Cheeto really feels that way…

