Strong Black Love: Waka And Tammy Celebrate Their 3-Year Anniversary

Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Celebrate Their Anniversary

Despite admitting that he’s dirty dogged her in the past, Tammy Rivera is wishing her husband Waka Flocka a happy anniversary.

Tammy who previously said it’s “weak” for women to leave a cheating man, took to IG this weekend to post her marriage certificate to her rapper hubby.

After three years of marriage and 7 years total, the two are still going strong.

Waka also posted the certificate on his page.

They gone say it's photoshopped lol @charliesangelll Happy Anniversary baby girl 😘 7 years down #3yearsstrong

A photo posted by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on

Happy anniversary Waka and Tammy!
