Strong Black Love: Waka And Tammy Celebrate Their 3-Year Anniversary

Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Celebrate Their Anniversary

Despite admitting that he’s dirty dogged her in the past, Tammy Rivera is wishing her husband Waka Flocka a happy anniversary.

Tammy who previously said it’s “weak” for women to leave a cheating man, took to IG this weekend to post her marriage certificate to her rapper hubby.

After three years of marriage and 7 years total, the two are still going strong.

Today makes 3 full years we've been married and 7 years together. It's been a struuuuuuggggggggle lawd knows but nigga we made it lol! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABE! @wakaflocka 7 years down a life time to go…. A photo posted by 💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Waka also posted the certificate on his page.

They gone say it's photoshopped lol @charliesangelll Happy Anniversary baby girl 😘 7 years down #3yearsstrong A photo posted by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Happy anniversary Waka and Tammy!



