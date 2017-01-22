Strong Black Love: Waka And Tammy Celebrate Their 3-Year Anniversary
- By Bossip Staff
Despite admitting that he’s dirty dogged her in the past, Tammy Rivera is wishing her husband Waka Flocka a happy anniversary.
Tammy who previously said it’s “weak” for women to leave a cheating man, took to IG this weekend to post her marriage certificate to her rapper hubby.
After three years of marriage and 7 years total, the two are still going strong.
Waka also posted the certificate on his page.
Happy anniversary Waka and Tammy!