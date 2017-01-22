Octavia Spencer Named Harvard University’s ‘Hasty Pudding Woman Of The Year’

Congratulations!

Octavia Spencer who earned a Golden Globe nod for her “Hidden Figures” performance is set to receive a huge honor. The Academy Award winner has been dubbed Harvard University’s 2017 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

Previous honorees include Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington.

The Hollywood Reporter reports:

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer has been named 2017’s Woman of the Year by Harvard University‘s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The Oscar winner and Hidden Figures actress will be honored — and roasted — Jan. 26 at the organization’s first-ever live-streamed ceremony.

The group stated in a release that they are “proud to honor an actress whose depth of talent has captivated audiences with her comedic wit and her graceful portrayals of the underrepresented.”

The Woman of the Year honor is given to performers who have made lasting contributions to entertainment. Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year has been given to Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Elizabeth Taylor, Lucille Ball, Anne Hathaway, Claire Danes, Helen Mirren, Amy Poehler and Kerry Washington.