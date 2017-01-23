Exclusive: Kirk Frost Has A Secret Baby Mama And She’s Suing Him For THIS

Ex-Mistress Demands Child Support For Son With “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Star

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s” Kirk Frost is going to have some serious explaining to do about allegedly stepping out on his long-suffering co-star wife Rasheeda.

A young woman who said she was the reality star’s mistress for more than a year has sued him after he stopped paying for her and their son when she broke things off, BOSSIP can reveal.

Jasmine Washington said Kirk went behind his spouse’s back for their clandestine relationship, and sired a secret baby son that he abandoned when she ended their relationship. Now, Jasmine said it’s time he steps up and pay child support as well as her legal fees.

Jasmine said during their alleged affair, Kirk encouraged her not to work, and she became his kept woman. He gave her a living allowance and even gave her a car to drive as an incentive to stay with him, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

She said their son, Kannon Mekhi Washington, was born last year and is now six months old.

But things got bad when Jasmine said she broke up with Kirk on Halloween of last year. He began to deny the baby, completely stopped paying to support her and the child and took the car back. She said she’s in a “state of financial distress” because of Kirk’s actions and is especially concerned about paying for daycare because she hasn’t been able to find a job.