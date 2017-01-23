P***Y Grabs Back: A Gallery Of Women’s March Signs That Delivered All The Tea

Best Women’s March Signs

So nobody went to That Man’s inauguration and the White House was big mad about it. By contrast, literally millions of people protested across the world to show their displeasure with the President elect. People came prepared to protest and they also came prepared with signs.

The signs delivered the shad and we were all the way here for it.

Don Don has some enemies on his tiny hands and we hope these messages hit him right in the gut.