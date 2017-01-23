The Internet Couldn’t Stop Remixing The Video Of That Nazi Getting Punched In The Face

The Best Nazi Punch Remixes

What’s better than seeing a Nazi get punched? Not much. But what may be better is seeing a Nazi get punched to the tune of your favorite songs. So naturally the internet took the video of Neo Nazo Dick Spencer getting punched on the street and made musical remixes to go with it.

My President Is Black – Richard Spencer Nazi Punch Remix pic.twitter.com/GmOshy869c — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 21, 2017

See? It’s absolutely glorious and the best thing going right now. But the fun doesn’t stop at one remix. It keeps going and going and…well keep clicking for more.