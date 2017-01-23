Cuff Me, Please: This Dominican-Born Cop Is Also A Stacked Lingerie Model

Cop Is A Lingerie Model

It’s generally not a great situation to get confronted by a cop. But in this case it might be so bad to run into one Samantha Sepulveda. She’s a cop in the New York area (she won’t reveal what department she’s in) and she’s a lingerie model in her spare time. Isn’t that something.

And boy does she know how to fill out some damn lingerie. You know, police are in the middle of some bad PR runs, maybe having Samantha rock her lingerie on duty might help their perception. Or not. Maybe we’ll just stick to looking at her IG pics.