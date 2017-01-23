Baby Weight Be Gone: 192-Pound Blac Chyna Proves Her Drop To 158 Pounds Is All Natural

Blac Chyna Attempts To Prove That Her Baby Weight Loss Is All Natural

Blac Chyna put on a LOT of weight while she was pregnant with Rob Kardashian’s baby. But unlike Rob, Chyna isn’t one to wallow in her own bloated misery, she’s hittin’ the gym and bustin’ sweat to get right.

Let the rumor mill tell it, Chyna has had all types of surgery and alternative procedures to get her bangin’ body back. Chyna posted a Snapchat of herself stepping on a scale to “prove” her natural progress. It was captioned “192.2 to 158.2”.

Follow @imblacchyna96 A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:54am PST

“So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breast-feeding and breast-pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy,” she said in a video. “If you are pregnant right now, I would highly recommend breast-feeding and breast-pumping because it’ll get your weight back down fast.”

Chyna be knowin’.

Image via Splash