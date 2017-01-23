Old Lady Gets Booted Off Plane For Going Hard On Trolling Trump Supporter [Video]

An elderly lady didn’t like being seated next to a Trump supporter who gloated about his celebration travels.

Scott Koteskey was on a flight to Seattle from Baltimore and decided to tell this woman how he was happy over Donald Trump winning the election. Naturally, the woman didn’t take too kindly to his braggadocios demeanor and started laying into him.

“You pretend you have moral high ground but put that man’s finger on the nuclear button. Do you know that gravity is just a theory?”

Sure, she went left just a bit…but we feel her pain.