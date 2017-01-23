New Couple??? MC Lyte Reveals After Years Of Living Single God Finally Sent Her Soulmate!

MC Lyte Has A New Boo And He’s A Very Handsome Guy

For years, rapper turned voice of every black award show MC Lyte has been associated with the same kind of gay rumors as Queen Latifah. Well this weekend Lyte surprised fans and followers when she revealed that after years of being single God has finally sent her true love.

Yep. What a mighty good man indeed.

While most of Lyte’s comments were positive and supportive, more than a few folks had some less than kind things to say:

What do you think about Lyte’s announcement?