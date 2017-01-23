But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Is Still Clapping Back At Trey Songz For Taking Advantage Of Her

Keke Palmer Continues To Blast Trey Songz For Music Video

Yesterday, we reported Keke Palmer put Trey Songz on blast for using unauthorized footage of her in his latest music video. Keke claims she was invited to a party by Trey in Miami and was pressured into being in his video while under the influence.

Keke claims she told Trey that she didn’t want to be in the video but was filmed against her knowledge:

The actress then posted a video explaining what transpired in Miami:

Life is life. This stuff happens everyday ain't no different in "hollywood." I guess I should say sorry for being real, but I won't. A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Trey Songz clapped back at Keke for not hitting him up discretely and says she’s just trippin’:

Keke took to her Instagram again last night to blast the singer for not recognizing her right to say no:

The gag is, I just came to party. 🤘🏾 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:27am PST

