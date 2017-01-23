See These Hands: Lil Mo Offers To Fight Spike Lee Over Chrisette Michele Slander

Lil Mo Wants To Fight Spike Lee Over Chrisette Michele Diss

For the love of money or friendship?

Lil Mo is still defending her Trump singing bestie Chrisette Michele after the songstress performed at the tanned tyrant’s inauguration. We previously reported that Chrisette penned an open letter where she confirmed that she would be taking the stage for Donald Trump’s Friday ceremony.

Director Spike Lee then blasted Michele over the choice to perform for Cheeto Mussolini. Spike said this:

Lil Mo has gone on record to defend the singer and says Michele only attended the event to bridge the black community to Trump. Watch the video below:

Mo now says she wants to fight Spike Lee for dissing on social media. Hit the flip to peep the challenge next…

