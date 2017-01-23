See These Hands: Lil Mo Offers To Fight Spike Lee Over Chrisette Michele Slander
Lil Mo Wants To Fight Spike Lee Over Chrisette Michele Diss
For the love of money or friendship?
Lil Mo is still defending her Trump singing bestie Chrisette Michele after the songstress performed at the tanned tyrant’s inauguration. We previously reported that Chrisette penned an open letter where she confirmed that she would be taking the stage for Donald Trump’s Friday ceremony.
Director Spike Lee then blasted Michele over the choice to perform for Cheeto Mussolini. Spike said this:
Lil Mo has gone on record to defend the singer and says Michele only attended the event to bridge the black community to Trump. Watch the video below:
I LOVE YOU SIS!! @chrisettemichele …many are afraid and angered because they have lost trust in the system. The system that was suppose to protect us, has failed us many times. On this day my prayer is that through song may God change the hearts of those that don't understand what is going on but just know that EVERY LITTLE THING is gonna be alright. May every intricate note Heal the hearts of those that hate because they are hurt. Mend the minds of many men!! I have complete faith that my sister/friend is on the frontline FIGHTING FOR US!! This is bigger than the inevitable. Accepting what we can't change, all while becoming the change we want to see!! Starting with ME!! The whole footage is on KYSDC.com I come in PEACE!! And I am humbling myself even the more. Please believe when giving BIRTH, before the beauty there is the PAIN. PUSH THROUGH. Logging off for a few. Love always, Cynthia
Mo now says she wants to fight Spike Lee for dissing on social media. Hit the flip to peep the challenge next…
IG