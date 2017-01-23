Wait, What? Police Officer Popped For Posting Revenge Porn Of Another Officer [Video]

A Georgia police officer, 24-yr-old Andrey Francisquin, was arrested for posting nekkid pictures of a fellow female police officer on social media sites.

Andrey texted the victim threats, saying “you’re going to learn!”

The victim says she doesn’t know where this mess is coming from and everything was all good just about a week ago. Police say the woman believes her phone was hacked (likely story) or accessed by Andrey somehow. Francisquin spent 3 days in the pokey and is on administrative leave pending the incident investigation.