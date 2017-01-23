Pro-Baseball Players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte Die In Separate Car Crashes



So sad….

Two professional baseball players died this weekend in separate car crashes. Yordano Ventura,25, and Andy Marte,33, both died in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was killed in a highway car crash and Marte died after a car her was traveling in struck a house.

PEOPLE reports:

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major league infielder Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents in the Dominican Republic Sunday, authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo told the outlet. It is unclear if he was driving.

The Royals confirmed the news of the 25-year-old pitcher’s death on their Twitter.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

According to AP, Marte was driving a car that struck a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel.

Marte was an infielder who had played with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB.com reported.