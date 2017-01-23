Steady Swirlin’: Iggy Azalea Seen In Sunny Cabo San Lucas With Rumored Producer Bae

Iggy Azalea Spotted Kissing And Being Handsy With New Producer Boo In Cabo

Looks like the rapper you love to hate has found “love” again. Let USMagazine tell it, the blonde culture vulture known as Iggy Azalea was seen swappin’ spit with her young producer bae Ljay Currie.

🙄🇲🇽🤘🏽 A photo posted by Ljay Currie (@iamljaycurrie) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

The couple was kickin’ in in Cabo San Lucas aboard a yacht with some friends and a close source says that Iggy was having a REALLY hard time keeping her Aussie fingers off of Currie.

This How Lil Doe Comin…. A video posted by Lil Doe (@chuckiebones) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

“They flew in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday,” a source told Us. “They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.” Added the source, “He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn’t shy about putting his hands all over her body. They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach.”

While Iggy kept her Instagram page free from any evidence of this PDA, but she did post a photo wishing a friend happy birthday as they celebrated in Cabo together.

Happy Birthday 🎈 @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now…. aghhhhh! A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

Iggy sure seems to be…friendly since dumping Nick Young. Ladies, flip the page to see more of her alleged new boo and let us know if you approve.

