Fake Boyfriend Files? Matt Jordan Says He Met Kenya Moore’s Married African ‘Prince’



“You are evil!”—Matt Jordan

Matt Jordan Exposes Kenya Moore

Matt Jordan is continuing to blast his ex-girlfriend Kenya Moore for her “manipulative” behavior.

According to the RHOA costar who broke windows at Kenya’s Moore Manor TWICE and was arrested four times last year, Kenya is an “evil” woman who “embarrassed, violated and flat out disrespected to him.”

Furthermore Matt is bringing up those old claims that Kenya has a married Nigerian man that gives her money and he MET him when Kenya was hospitalized.

“I sat back and watched her hold hands with another man while I sat back and watched (yes we were already seeing each other),” wrote Matt. “I had to find out from some third party person that she was deal [sic] with some married men in Nigeria for money. […] “Throughout my relationship she is texting “hey baby, hey sweetie” “I miss you” to some mothaf*** named JoJo Nigeria. […] Then when Porsha yells out one-eyed African y’all act like she’s crazy.”

This too much…

Why would a boyfriend watch his girlfriend hold hands with someone else???

Porsha has been adamant that Kenya’s had a married African sponsor and there were rumors that it was a man named Tonye Cole after they were spotted together.

What do YOU think about Matt exposing Kenya???

More on the flip.

CupOfMessy