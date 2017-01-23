Bye Larsa? Future Couples Up At Compound With Baby Mama Brittni Mealy

Future And Brittni Mealy Party With Meek Mill, Tiffany Foxx, Porsha Williams In Atlanta

Future had a blast partying it up at Compound over the weekend, spending Saturday night standing on couches with Meek Mill, Tiffany Foxx, Big Bank Black and Porsha Williams. By his side was longtime boo thang Brittni Mealy, who is the mother of his son Prince.

Looks like they had a great time. Hit the flip for more photos.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net