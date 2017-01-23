Gospel Singer Vicki Yohe Apologizes After Blasting Women’s March With White Jesus White House Meme

Plagues Rain Down On Vicki Yohe After She Posts Pro-Trump White Jesus Meme

When will people learn? There is nothing Christian about that big ol’ HATEFUL Cheeto!!! Over the weekend gospel singer Vicki Yohe sure learned the hard way. Yohe posted this meme in response to the Global Women’s March:

As you can imagine the response was swift — as her mentions and comments on Facebook, IG and Twitter were quickly filled with outraged former fans.

#vickiyohe public accounts are now private. Don't throw the rock & hide your hand now. I guess she's preparing her #alternatefacts 🙄 — Call Me Sunshine (@IamK_Lashay) January 22, 2017

#VickiYohe is another white evangelical who insults the faith of Pres Obama, but she likes those Black singing checks! — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 23, 2017

She thinks she's black: adopted biracial children, orphanage in Uganda, dad pastored a black church. So stand w/ your people #vickiyohe pic.twitter.com/IeYy42JJeO — Kristy Michelle (@MsLadyKMichelle) January 23, 2017

#VickiYohe because of who you are, I will lift my voice and say—>#GirlBye — Chenelle Jones, PhD (@MsJones1908) January 23, 2017

Believers marched in #WomensMarch. They too love the Lord & was standing against injustice.#vickiyohe you don't have a monopoly on Christ. — Lorinda Buckingham (@Lori_Buckingham) January 23, 2017

Folk are coming out the woodwork, showing us who they truly are. I'm glad they can finally stop pretending. #VickiYohe — Tiffany Montgomery (@tmontgomeryrn) January 23, 2017

So, #vickiyohe, you need to get a life. I will no longer support you, nor will I buy or teach your music to my choirs. — Ron Cornelous (@RCornelous) January 23, 2017

Ya'll better not support #vickiyohe. Her gospel card needs to be pulled ASAP. Take that mess back to the evangelical church! #yourefired — Mama+ (@workinmama) January 22, 2017

Hey #VickiYohe! Just an FYI: Jesus wasn't white and you're a racist. — Sarah Levin (@sarahtothelevin) January 22, 2017

