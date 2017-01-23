Gospel Singer Vicki Yohe Apologizes After Blasting Women’s March With White Jesus White House Meme
- By Bossip Staff
Plagues Rain Down On Vicki Yohe After She Posts Pro-Trump White Jesus Meme
When will people learn? There is nothing Christian about that big ol’ HATEFUL Cheeto!!! Over the weekend gospel singer Vicki Yohe sure learned the hard way. Yohe posted this meme in response to the Global Women’s March:
As you can imagine the response was swift — as her mentions and comments on Facebook, IG and Twitter were quickly filled with outraged former fans.
Hit the flip for more…
