Guess The State: Woman Beats Pregnant Sister For Not Returning Christmas Weave

Woman Beats Pregnant Sister For Not Returning Christmas Weave

A Jacksonville woman was arrested after brutally beating her knocked up sister for not returning a Christmas weave. According to The Smoking Gun, 25-year-old Aryanna Ieasha Reed beat up her her younger sister Tyteahni during a confrontation Saturday afternoon at the victim’s home.

As detailed in a police report, Tyteahni told investigators that Reed had called her to demand the return of the hairpiece, which Reed had given to her sister as a Christmas present. When Tyteahni refused to return the weave, Aryanna “came to the victim’s apartment and confronted her.” Tyteahni again “refused to give it to her because she had it on her head and didn’t want to go to work without it on her head.” At that point, the sisters began scuffling, with Reed attempting to snatch the weave off Tyteahni’s head. Reed then allegedly began raining punches down on her sister, who is a month into her pregnancy.

According to police records, the weave-angry woman was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, a felony. Florida police claim Reed became “very uncooperative” and “yelled at the top of her lungs, cursed me out, and accused me of being a racist.” The women was later released from custody Sunday after posting $35K bond.